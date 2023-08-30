If the Old Farmer’s Almanac is to be trusted, California can look forward to another winter with above-average precipitation and cooler-than-average temperatures.

“Get Ready for a Winter Wonderland!” is the Alamanac’s headline for its Winter 2023-2024 national forecast.

A map indicates cool and wet conditions are expected in central and southern California, extending from the San Francisco Bay area to the Mexico border.

Areas of Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas are also included.

“A strong El Niño means winter will be wetter than normal, with above-normal mountain snow,” the Almanac says. “The stormiest, wettest periods will be in early and late January, early to mid-February, and mid-March. There will be a white Christmas across the Sierra Nevada mountains, but not in the valleys or along the coast.”

Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, from left, Shaun Joseph, Claudia Norman, and Helena Middleton take measurements of snow temperatures ahead of a weather storm on March 9, 2023, in Soda Springs, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Last winter, California was drenched with record-setting rain and snow piled up to historic levels in the mountains. If the Old Farmer’s Almanac is correct, the Golden State could be in for more of the same.

To predict the weather, the Old Farmer’s Almanac uses a “secret formula” that was developed by the company’s founder, Robert B. Thomas, in 1792. Its methodology includes a study of sunspots and other solar activity, along with traditional climatology and meteorology.

“Thomas believed that weather on Earth was influenced by sunspots, which are magnetic storms on the surface of the Sun,” its website states. “Over the years, we have refined and enhanced that formula with state-of-the-art technology and modern scientific calculations.”

While experts may question the accuracy of the Almanac’s forecasts, there is no questioning its longevity.

It is the oldest continuously published periodical in North America.