One California city has been named the “greenest” of them all and no, we aren’t talking about jealousy.
Wallethub conducted a study analyzing which cities across the nation were the most environmentally friendly.
San Diego was ranked number 1.
The website stated that the study surveyed 100 of America’s largest cities and ranked them based on 28 “green” factors, including air quality index and greenhouse gas emissions.
The variables were graded on a 100-point scale.
San Diego wasn’t the only “green” California city on the list.
Fremont, located in Alameda County in Northern California, ranked fourth, earning 68.52.
Oakland (Alameda County) – 6th
San Francisco (San Francisco County) – 8th
Irvine (Orange County) – 9th
San Jose (Santa Clara County) – 10th
Sacramento (Sacramento County) -12th
Anaheim (Orange County) – 16th
Long Beach (Los Angeles County) – 18th
Riverside (Riverside County) – 19th
Bakersfield (Kern County) – 20th
San Bernardino (San Bernardino County) – 21st
Chula Vista (San Diego County) – 22nd
Fresno (Fresno County) – 25th
Los Angeles (Los Angeles County) – 30th
Santa Ana (Orange County) -43rd
Portland, Oregon and Honolulu, Hawaii, placed 2nd and 3rd on the list.