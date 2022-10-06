Giant windmills are seen on Dec. 17, 2002 near Palm Springs. (David McNew/Getty Images)

One California city has been named the “greenest” of them all and no, we aren’t talking about jealousy.

Wallethub conducted a study analyzing which cities across the nation were the most environmentally friendly.

San Diego was ranked number 1.

The website stated that the study surveyed 100 of America’s largest cities and ranked them based on 28 “green” factors, including air quality index and greenhouse gas emissions.

The variables were graded on a 100-point scale.

San Diego wasn’t the only “green” California city on the list.

Fremont, located in Alameda County in Northern California, ranked fourth, earning 68.52.

Oakland (Alameda County) – 6th

San Francisco (San Francisco County) – 8th

Irvine (Orange County) – 9th

San Jose (Santa Clara County) – 10th

Sacramento (Sacramento County) -12th

Anaheim (Orange County) – 16th

Long Beach (Los Angeles County) – 18th

Riverside (Riverside County) – 19th

Bakersfield (Kern County) – 20th

San Bernardino (San Bernardino County) – 21st

Chula Vista (San Diego County) – 22nd

Fresno (Fresno County) – 25th

Los Angeles (Los Angeles County) – 30th

Santa Ana (Orange County) -43rd

The entire list can be viewed here.

Portland, Oregon and Honolulu, Hawaii, placed 2nd and 3rd on the list.