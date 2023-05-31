Multiple California cities have been named among the “best” places to raise a family, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Researchers determined that the city of Fremont in Northern California was the “best” place to raise a family.

In Southern California, Irvine, San Diego and Huntington Beach ranked within the top 20. The cities ranked third, sixth and 14th, respectively.

Los Angeles ranked 86th, while San Bernardino was the lowest-ranked California city on the list.

The personal finance company compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics connected to essential family dynamics, such as housing cost, quality of local schools and health care systems.

The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “best” city to raise a family in.

The 45 metrics were compiled into five different categories, which included:

Family Fun

Health and Safety

Education and Child Care

Affordability

Socio-economics

These California cities were named on the list:

1st: Fremont

3rd: Irvine

6th: San Diego

7th: San Jose

10th: San Francisco

14th: Huntington Beach

35th: Rancho Cucamonga

36th: Santa Rosa

38th: Sacramento

46th: Chula Vista

48th: Santa Clarita

62nd: Oceanside

67th: Glendale

72nd: Garden Grove

77th: Modesto

86th: Los Angeles

95th: Anaheim

99th: Bakersfield

102nd: Oakland

114th: Oxnard

115th: Fontana

117th: Riverside

121st: Long Beach

125th: Stockton

135th: Moreno Valley

142nd: Fresno

144th: Santa Ana

146th: Ontario

177th: San Bernardino

Cleveland, Ohio, was considered the “worst” place to raise a family, researchers found.

While Fremont was considered to be the “best” place to raise a family, the cost of buying a house in the area doesn’t come cheap.

The median cost of a home in the area is $1.3 million, according to the latest Redfin data.