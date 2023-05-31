Multiple California cities have been named among the “best” places to raise a family, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Researchers determined that the city of Fremont in Northern California was the “best” place to raise a family.
In Southern California, Irvine, San Diego and Huntington Beach ranked within the top 20. The cities ranked third, sixth and 14th, respectively.
Los Angeles ranked 86th, while San Bernardino was the lowest-ranked California city on the list.
The personal finance company compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics connected to essential family dynamics, such as housing cost, quality of local schools and health care systems.
The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the “best” city to raise a family in.
The 45 metrics were compiled into five different categories, which included:
- Family Fun
- Health and Safety
- Education and Child Care
- Affordability
- Socio-economics
These California cities were named on the list:
1st: Fremont
3rd: Irvine
6th: San Diego
7th: San Jose
10th: San Francisco
14th: Huntington Beach
35th: Rancho Cucamonga
36th: Santa Rosa
38th: Sacramento
46th: Chula Vista
48th: Santa Clarita
62nd: Oceanside
67th: Glendale
72nd: Garden Grove
77th: Modesto
86th: Los Angeles
95th: Anaheim
99th: Bakersfield
102nd: Oakland
114th: Oxnard
115th: Fontana
117th: Riverside
121st: Long Beach
125th: Stockton
135th: Moreno Valley
142nd: Fresno
144th: Santa Ana
146th: Ontario
177th: San Bernardino
Cleveland, Ohio, was considered the “worst” place to raise a family, researchers found.
While Fremont was considered to be the “best” place to raise a family, the cost of buying a house in the area doesn’t come cheap.
The median cost of a home in the area is $1.3 million, according to the latest Redfin data.