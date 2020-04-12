‘One Expensive Hang Out’: Visitors get $1,000 fine each for violating shelter-in-place order in Santa Cruz

A group is cited for violating stay-at-home orders on April 11, 2020, in Santa Cruz. (Chief Andy Mills/Santa Cruz Police)

Seven visitors to Santa Cruz are facing $7,000 in fines for violating local shelter-in-place guidelines Saturday, authorities said.

They “came from Fremont to get some ‘essential’ drinks,” Police Chief Andrew Mills tweeted. “If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket. #shelterinyourowntown.”

The department tweeted, “7 x $1000 = One Expensive Hang Out. Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meetup and party.”

The drive from Fremont to Santa Cruz is nearly 50 miles.

Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department’s website says, “Sheltering in place” means people must stay home as much as possible and leave only for “essential activities.” People cannot “host or attend any gatherings of any size.”

Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meetup and party. Officers cited seven $1000 tickets for #ShelterInPlace Violations to help these guys remember their time in Santa Cruz. #ShelterInYourOwnTown #SantaCruzPolice https://t.co/PXRNW07DPV — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) April 11, 2020