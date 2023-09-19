One school from the Los Angeles Unified School District was recognized Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for its overall academic performance.

Downtown Magnets High School in Los Angeles received the recognition, the only school from LAUSD to receive the honor, according to a press release.

A total of 33 schools from California were named on the list, out of the total 353 schools that received the honor.

The list comes out every year and “recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to the National Blue Ribbon Schools website.

Schools from Rancho Cucamonga, Irvine, Santa Barbara and San Diego were also named on the list, which can be viewed here.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

“The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Officials say that up to 420 schools can be nominated each year.