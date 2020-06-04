‘One more song’: Protesters turn streets into giant dance party in Oakland

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Demonstrators raise their fists during a "Sit Out the Curfew" protest over the death of George Floyd, along a street in Oakland, California on June 3, 2020.(PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators raise their fists during a “Sit Out the Curfew” protest over the death of George Floyd, along a street in Oakland, California on June 3, 2020.(PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

In Oakland, a peaceful demonstration turned into a dance party Wednesday night as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued across the country.

As tunes from Kanye West and the Maze featuring Frankie Beverly were belted in the background, a mass of protesters rocked out in the city’s streets. (Warning: Some posts contain profanity.)

The group had earlier participated in a peaceful rally, but as night wore on, the scene began to resemble a nightclub more than a protest.

While the group was clearly breaking the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, the Oakland Police Department didn’t disrupt the rollicking demonstration.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter