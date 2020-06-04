‘One more song’: Protesters turn streets into giant dance party in Oakland

Demonstrators raise their fists during a “Sit Out the Curfew” protest over the death of George Floyd, along a street in Oakland, California on June 3, 2020.(PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

In Oakland, a peaceful demonstration turned into a dance party Wednesday night as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued across the country.

As tunes from Kanye West and the Maze featuring Frankie Beverly were belted in the background, a mass of protesters rocked out in the city’s streets. (Warning: Some posts contain profanity.)

The group had earlier participated in a peaceful rally, but as night wore on, the scene began to resemble a nightclub more than a protest.

While the group was clearly breaking the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, the Oakland Police Department didn’t disrupt the rollicking demonstration.

“One more song, one more song,” #Oakland demonstrators have peacefully held the intersection of 14th and Broadway for more than four hours pic.twitter.com/Xt2djaZgbJ — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) June 4, 2020

Dance party at 14th and Broadway now, with the few hundred folks left from the fuck the curfew protest tonight in oakland pic.twitter.com/WW6fvadCvG — Harriet Blair Rowan (@HattieRowan) June 4, 2020

