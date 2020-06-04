‘One more song’: Protesters turn streets into giant dance party in Oakland

In Oakland, a peaceful demonstration turned into a dance party Wednesday night as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued across the country.
As tunes from Kanye West and the Maze featuring Frankie Beverly were belted in the background, a mass of protesters rocked out in the city’s streets. (Warning: Some posts contain profanity.)
The group had earlier participated in a peaceful rally, but as night wore on, the scene began to resemble a nightclub more than a protest.
While the group was clearly breaking the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, the Oakland Police Department didn’t disrupt the rollicking demonstration.
