Onions sold at CA Trader Joe’s, Ralphs recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens 640 people

Some red and yellow onions sold in the West at Trader Joe’s and Ralphs are being recalled in relation to an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to the vegetable.

Progressive Produce said Monday that it received affected onions by Thomson International, the Bakersfield company identified by The Food and Drug Administration as the likely source of the outbreak.

The recalled conventional red onions were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah stores, while the recalled conventional yellow onions were sold at Ralphs stores in California.

“The onions are sold loose in bulk bins. The red onions have a PLU sticker with the brand name Pacific Gold,” read a statement on the FDA’s website.

No other produce sold by the company has been recalled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Salmonella Newport has sickened 640 people and sent 85 to the hospital.

California has 76 cases, the third most of the 43 states that reported infections from the outbreak.

There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak.

“If you don’t know where your onions are from, don’t eat, serve, or sell them or any food prepared with them,” the CDC said.