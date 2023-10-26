Southern California travelers will soon have a new option for trips to the Music City.

On Thursday, Ontario International Airport announced that Southwest Airlines would be adding new daily nonstop flights Nashville next year.

The Southwest flights will begin taking off in June 2024 and tickets can be booked now at Southwest.com.

The new Nashville flights will be the airline’s 12th nonstop destination from Ontario, and the airport’s 24th nonstop destination overall.

Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport, said the new flights will give California residents more options to travel to Nashville, while giving their counterparts in Tennessee the opportunity to see “everything that Southern California and the Inland Empire have to offer.”

“Our friends at Southwest Airlines have a wonderful home at Ontario International, and we couldn’t be more pleased by their continued commitment to our airport, and the addition of new service to Nashville,” Elkadi said.

The new service will also give California travelers more connecting opportunities between the East Coast and the Southeast.

Rooftop photo of Broadway with music bars, venues, and clubs in downtown Nashville on a clear night with a lot of foot and vehicular traffic. (Getty Images)

The announcement comes on the heels of J.D. Power awarding the Ontario International Airport the highest score among California airports in its annual airport satisfaction survey. Ontario earned the third-highest score among the nation’s medium-sized airports.

Earlier this month, officials announced that the airport saw an 11.6% increase in passenger volume during the first nine months of 2023.

Ontario International Airport is located about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and offers nonstop service to airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan.