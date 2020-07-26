‘Open today, closed tomorrow’ is the new normal for California’s hair and nail salons due to COVID-19

Travis Vu cuts a client’s hair in one of two socially-distanced chairs in front of his salon in Fountain Valley in July 2020. He said he could never have imagined moving his operations outside, but is doing his best to keep business afloat and four employees working. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In his “last lifetime,” Travis Vu closed his hair salon after the coronavirus forced state leaders to impose a lockdown in a reeling California in late March.

The casually stylish Vu, 47, turned off the lights on the custom metal and concrete chandeliers gracing his industrial six-seat space. He stayed home, slept, exercised, whipping up grilled garlic shrimp and broken rice dishes to sell on the side until regulations allowed him to reopen in early June. That’s when he dipped into savings to stock up on sanitary supplies, welcoming back clients with stringy locks, worn-out perms and graying heads.

TravisVu The Salon in Fountain Valley found business “fixing stuff people tried unsuccessfully at their house,” its owner said. “Oh my God, everyone was cutting their own hair or their family’s hair and not having good luck. They had to spend, like, triple to get it corrected.”

For months, Vu and thousands of other hair and nail salon owners up and down the state have been whipsawed, financially and emotionally, as California has struggled to re-open its economy.

