Otay Mesa Detention Center faces second coronavirus outbreak

Otay Mesa Detention Center is facing a second coronavirus outbreak after the virus swept through the facility in the spring, infecting more than 200 people in custody and leaving one man dead.

The facility holds Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who are waiting for immigration court cases or their deportations as well as U.S. Marshals Service inmates who are awaiting trials or sentencing in federal criminal cases. Between the two groups, the facility has more than 40 cases, according to information from ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Lynzey Donahue, spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals Service, 113 inmates have tested positive over the course of the pandemic, and 79 have recovered. That leaves 34 active cases among U.S. Marshals Service inmates as of this week.

According to ICE’s website, 10 detainees at Otay Mesa had active cases of the virus this week.

