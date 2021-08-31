Over 80% of eligible Californians are partially vaccinated against COVID-19

Brandon Rivera, a Los Angeles County emergency medical technician, gives a second does of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Aaron Delgado, 16, at a pop up vaccine clinic in Arleta on Aug. 23, 2021. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 80% of eligible Californians have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone Gov. Gavin Newsom characterized as a “momentous occasion” that nevertheless underscored that more needed to be done.

That level of vaccine coverage among residents 12 and older ranks ninth out of all states, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California’s partial-inoculation share of 80.6% outpaces the rates in Pennsylvania, at 80%; New York, 78%; Florida, 73.1%; and Texas, 68.6%, federal figures show. States with even higher rates are mostly in New England, as well as Hawaii and New Mexico.

“Thank you to the people in the state of California for being mindful that this pandemic is not behind us, that, as we battle this Delta variant, this mutation … we still have work to do,” Newsom said during a briefing Tuesday.

Over 80% of California’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the #COVID19 vaccine.



That ranks us #9 in the country and #1 among larger states.



Let’s keep it up, California. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 31, 2021