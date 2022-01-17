Overturned trucks spills carrots near Highway 99, delays traffic in Bakersfield

An overturned truck spilled carrots near Highway 99 in Bakersfield Jan. 17, 2021. (KGET)

A semi-truck hauling carrots overturned, snarling traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Bakersfield on Monday morning.

The big rig overturned around 11:27 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 and Norris Road, resulting in a traffic back-up about two miles long, according to Caltrans.

Images from the scene showed the semi truck’s cargo container dangling off an embankment by the highway, KTLA sister station KGET reported.

Carrots could be seen scattered across the grass.

All southbound highway lanes but one were shut down, and the closure was expected to last up to three hours, according to Caltrans.

Just last week, another overturned truck spilled carrots in on State Route 33 in Kern County.