Pacific Gas & Electric lacked basic training before blackouts in NorCal

In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is displayed on the exterior of a PG&E building in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

When Pacific Gas & Electric intentionally cut power to Northern California last fall, few of its emergency managers had learned the fundamentals of managing an emergency in their home state.

The nation’s largest utility entered 2019 planning to “de-energize” its aging electric grid so downed power lines couldn’t spark a blaze.

Yet only a handful of the hundreds of people who handled the blackouts were trained in the disaster response playbook used in California. The October 2019 outages brought chaos.

By contrast, three power shutoffs this fall have been smoother after most of the emergency managers completed the training.

When Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to large swaths of wildfire-prone Northern California last fall, few who supervised the blackouts had any training in the state's disaster response playbook, the @AP found. The results were chaotic. https://t.co/WMjGQ3Jo03 — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) October 18, 2020