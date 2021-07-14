Parachutist survives plunge through home’s roof in San Luis Obispo County

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A parachutist training with a group at a California National Guard post plunged through the roof of an Atascadero home last week and miraculously survived, authorities said.

The Atascadero Police Department received reports around 4:55 p.m. July 6 that a parachutist had fallen through the roof of a residence in the 9500 block of Via Cielo.

Several neighbors saw the parachutist spiraling out of control before crashing into the residence, KSBY-TV reported. No one was inside the home at the time.

The parachutist, who has not been identified, fell without a full chute deployment during a group training exercise at Camp Roberts, police said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News