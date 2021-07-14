Parachutist survives plunge through home’s roof in San Luis Obispo County

A parachutist training with a group at a California National Guard post plunged through the roof of an Atascadero home last week and miraculously survived, authorities said.

The Atascadero Police Department received reports around 4:55 p.m. July 6 that a parachutist had fallen through the roof of a residence in the 9500 block of Via Cielo.

Several neighbors saw the parachutist spiraling out of control before crashing into the residence, KSBY-TV reported. No one was inside the home at the time.

The parachutist, who has not been identified, fell without a full chute deployment during a group training exercise at Camp Roberts, police said.

