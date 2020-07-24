Missing Central CA toddler’s parents arrested after ‘burned’ remains found in ‘agricultural fire pit’: Police

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing in Madera, Calif., last week have been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Friday.

The arrest of the mother and father of Thaddeus Sran — identified as Briseida G. Sran and Sukhjinder Sran, according to the Fresno Bee — comes the day after authorities discovered the remains of a child in an agricultural area west of the city, police said.

During a news conference Friday morning, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said those remains have yet to be positively identified and an autopsy was scheduled later in the day. He previously said there was a “very strong possibility” that the remains were Thaddeus’.

Lawson said the remains were found in what he characterized as an “agricultural fire pit” and “were burned.”

