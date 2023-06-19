A bill regarding workplace violence prevention is receiving plenty of attention in the California State legislature, with one small part in particular sparking debate.

The debate is over how retail employees and employers should respond to shoplifters.

The author of the bill, Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), said that the bill is meant to protect workers so that if there’s any type of shoplifting incident, they don’t feel forced to intervene.

“Under my SB 553, employers would be prohibited from forcing their workers to confront active shoplifters,” Sen. Cortese said. “And all retail employees would be trained on how to react to active shoplifting.”

However, some groups, like the California Retailers Association, believe that the bill goes too far, and may create an “open-door policy” for thieves to steal from stores.

“Our biggest concern with this is that it will eliminate the position of loss prevention in our retail stores,” said California Retailers Association President Rachel Michelin. “Those are specially trained personnel who understand how to deescalate some of these situations, and if we don’t have the ability to enable and empower our loss prevention personnel to do their job, it’s going to create an open-door policy for people to come in and steal from our stores.”

The shoplifting concerns make up one small part of the entire workplace safety bill, which covers violence prevention plans, post-incident response and workplace injury investigation requirements.

The bill passed through the state senate and now awaits a committee vote in the state assembly, which is scheduled for later this month.