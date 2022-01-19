Petition opposing Stanford’s COVID-19 booster mandate gets 1,700 signatures

In this March 14, 2019, file photo students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition calling on administrators at Stanford University to repeal their COVID-19 booster vaccine mandate for students.

The petition, created last week by 23-year-old PhD student Monte Fischer, quickly gained the attention of students, alumni and professors opposed to the university’s Dec. 16 order, which requires that all students provide proof of a booster dose by the end of the month, exempting only those with approved religious or medical exemptions.

“We are not anti-booster or anti-vaccination,” Fischer wrote in the petition. “We are pro-bodily autonomy, and support the rights of Stanford students to evaluate the data and make their own medical choices.”

More than 95% of Stanford’s students have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the university’s dashboard, which does not include booster data. Stanford has led several clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines.

