PG&E faces $1B in losses amid federal probe into Dixie Fire

In an aerial view, the remains of homes and businesses that were destroyed by the Dixie Fire are visible on Sept. 24, 2021 in Greenville, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In yet another investigation into the role that utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric has played in California’s worsening wildfires, the company announced Monday that it received a subpoena from the U.S. attorney’s office seeking documents related to the Dixie fire.

PG&E received the subpoena Oct. 7, according to Monday’s regulatory filing, which also said the utility expects to take a loss of at least $1.15 billion from the blaze.

The Dixie fire — the second-largest wildfire in California history — ignited in the dense forest of Plumas County in July. In the weeks and months that followed, it burned through more than 963,000 acres across five counties, destroying 1,300 structures and leveling the town of Greenville.

The cause remains under investigation, but PG&E previously said its equipment may have been the source of the blaze after a worker in the Feather River Canyon area reported two blown fuses and a tree leaning into a power line conductor on July 13, the date the fire started.

