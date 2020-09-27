PG&E plans to cut power to 89,000 customers in 16 California counties due to weather causing fire risks

Pacific Gas & Electric plans to cut power to 89,000 customers in parts of 16 counties beginning early Sunday as dry, unseasonably hot conditions and strong winds continue to increase fire danger across much of Northern California, officials announced Saturday evening.

The shut-off will be in three phases and last until late Monday, officials said. The first phase will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday and include about 15,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

The second phase will begin at 4 p.m. and include 74,000 customers in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sonoma, Yuba and Mooretown Rancheria.

Fifteen customers in Kern County will be affected in the third phase around 8 p.m.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.