Vehicles and homes burn as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Credit: Josh Edelson/Getty Images

Pacific Gas & Electric announced Monday it has pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter related to California’s most destructive wildfire that burned much of Paradise, Calif., in 2018.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, PG&E said it reached the settlement with the Butte County district attorney’s office on March 17. Under the deal, PG&E said prosecutors won’t pursue further criminal charges.

PG&E also pleaded guilty to one count of causing a fire in violation of state penal code.

“The Utility will be sentenced to pay the maximum total fine and penalty of approximately $3.5 million. The Agreement provides that no other or additional sentence will be imposed on the Utility in the criminal action in connection with the 2018 Camp fire,” PG&E said in its filing. “The Utility has also agreed to pay $500,000 to the Butte County District Attorney Environmental and Consumer Protection Fund to reimburse costs spent on the investigation of the 2018 Camp fire.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.