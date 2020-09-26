PG&E prepares to shut off power for much of Northern California amid critical fire danger

Firefighters cut defensive lines and light backfires to protect structures behind a CalFire fire station during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires in the Berry Creek area of unincorporated Butte County, California on Sept. 9, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Red flag warnings have been issued for much of Northern California from 9 p.m. Saturday through early Monday as hot and windy conditions raise concerns about new blazes in what is already the worst fire season in state history.

The warning covers an area from just above Redding, southeast into the Sierra foothills, parts of the Sacramento Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area, including the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and interior valleys.

David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, previously said that a large area of high pressure covering almost the entire West Coast is expected to build over the weekend. Temperatures could climb to 10 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas.

Officials said the forecast conditions — which include sustained winds, low humidity and summerlike temperatures — will make it easier for fires to both start and spread.

