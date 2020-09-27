PG&E starts series of power shutoffs to prevent wildfires in NorCal

An air tanker drops retardant on the Glass Fire burning above Davis Estates winery in Calistoga, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California’s largest electric utility has temporarily shut off power to thousands of residents to prevent wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.

Pacific Gas & Electric said Sunday it began shutting off power to customers in portions of four Northern California counties.

The initial shutoffs were expected to affect about 15,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

Another 74,000 customers in 12 more counties were expected to be affected later on Sunday. The shutoffs come as fire-weary California prepared for a new siege of hot, dry weather with potentially strong winds.

A message was left with PG&E seeking additional details.