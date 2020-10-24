PG&E to shut off power for nearly 1 million residents in central, Northern California

Pacific Gas & Electric says it will cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region.
PG&E says the shutoffs will hit 38 counties in central and Northern California, including much of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Weather forecasts are calling for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes.
On Wednesday night, about 31,000 PG&E customers lost power. About three-quarters of the 31,000 had power restored by Thursday evening.