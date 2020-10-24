PG&E to shut off power for nearly 1 million residents in central, Northern California

In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas and Electric worker looks up at the advancing Creek Fire along Highway 168 near Alder Springs, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Pacific Gas & Electric says it will cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region.

PG&E says the shutoffs will hit 38 counties in central and Northern California, including much of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Weather forecasts are calling for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes.

On Wednesday night, about 31,000 PG&E customers lost power. About three-quarters of the 31,000 had power restored by Thursday evening.

We have overlapping Red Flag Warnings this weekend. The first starts 11am Sunday and lasts until Tuesday morning. The second starts 8pm Sunday and is shorter: ending Monday morning. The image below showing the timing of different zones and what to expect. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ChmpEgkkTL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2020