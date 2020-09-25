PG&E warns of possible outage affecting 21,000 customers in NorCal amid strong heat, winds creating fire risks

A Pacific Gas and Electric firefighter walks down a road as flames approach in Fairfield, Calif. during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on Aug. 19, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may cut power to about 21,000 customers in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties this weekend as dry, unseasonably hot conditions and strong winds are expected to increase fire danger in the region.

Utility officials said Thursday that a “public safety power shutoff” could be necessary because “hot and dry conditions, combined with expected high wind gusts, pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.”

Though there’s “still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather system,” according to a PG&E statement, “high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Saturday evening, continue through Sunday evening and subside Monday morning.”

David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, previously said that a large area of high pressure covering almost the entire West Coast is expected to build over the weekend. Temperatures could climb 10 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas.

