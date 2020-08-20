PG&E worker dies helping fire crews with Northern California wildfire response

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee died while assisting crews responding to a massive Northern California wildfire, becoming the first confirmed death associated with the blaze, officials said Thursday.

The worker, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive in his vehicle Wednesday in the Gates Canyon area outside Vacaville, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Officials performed CPR before taking the worker to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The worker was clearing infrastructure — such as utility poles and lines — in the area to assist crews responding to the LNU Lightning Complex fire, according to Cal Fire.

