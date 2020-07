The Kern County Fire Department tweeted this photo of a plane crash in Tehachapi on July 24, 2020.

Authorities say a small plane has crashed into an industrial building near a Southern California airport, killing the pilot.

Kern County fire officials say the single-engine Vans RV-8 crashed on the roof and went into the building in an industrial park Friday just outside Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

No other injuries are reported.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Tehachapi is in the Tehachapi Mountains, about an hour’s drive north of Los Angeles.

#GreenIncident After safely stabilizing the airplane, @kerncountyfire personnel have now carefully removed the pilot who was the only fatality. The scene will now be left in care of @CityofTehachapi PD & Building Department, as well as @KCPublicHealth Environmental Health. pic.twitter.com/MMQNrcf8ea — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 25, 2020