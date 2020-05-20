Pilot killed when plane out of Van Nuys crashes on Santa Maria-area school playground

A small plane crashed and burst into flames on an elementary school playground in northern Santa Barbara County, killing the pilot on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The single-engine Cirrus SR20 had departed from Van Nuys Airport and was headed to Santa Maria, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The aircraft was about 3 miles from the airport when it crashed on the grounds of Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in the Orcutt area and caught fire just before 10:45 a.m., said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Firefighters from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded and extinguished the flames.

Photos from the scene showed the charred wreckage on the playground near the basketball court.

Aircraft Emergency- A single engine civilian aircraft crashed onto the playground at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in Orcutt with one soul onboard. The pilot was killed on impact and the school was closed due to COVID19 concerns. C/T 10:43 **Call Newsline** pic.twitter.com/R47cxc4pme — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 20, 2020

The pilot, the lone occupant on board, died on impact, according to Eliason. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The school was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no students or staff were on the campus when the fiery crash occurred, he said.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been dispatched to the scene to determine what caused the plane to go down, according to Gregor.

No further information was immediately released.

SMFD responded to Orcutt for a aircraft down at Dunlap School. One confirmed fatality. Engine 4, BC5, and DC101 assisted SB County FD. SMFD units currently being released. pic.twitter.com/BFWTzEo9cd — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) May 20, 2020