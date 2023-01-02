A teenage pilot made an emergency landing on Historic Route 66 Monday morning when his small, single-engine plane suddenly lost power.

Brock Peters, 18, says he was shuttling family from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal airport for breakfast when he heard a pop from the engine while flying over Cajon Pass.

“At that point I didn’t have any space or time to get to any other airports and this was my only option, my only shot to get it down,” Peters told Inland News.

Peters guided the plane underneath power lines and landed safely on Cajon Boulevard near Matthews Ranch Road.

The plane was intact, and no one was hurt.

The young pilot credits the safe landing to his training and instincts.

“Just got to stay calm, remember my training and just put the plane down and make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

The Cajon Pass separates the San Bernardino Mountains and San Gabriel Mountains north of San Bernardino, California.