Pilot’s body, plane recovered a week after crash off Santa Barbara County coast

A wrecked plane and the body of its pilot have been raised from the ocean floor nearly a week after it crashed off the Southern California coast.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 61-year-old Deborah Nicholson of the Lake Tahoe area and the wreckage of her single-engine Cessna were recovered Thursday.

The plane went down shortly after taking off from Santa Barbara Airport Sunday morning and was found in 180 feet of water off of Campus Point.

Nicholson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Cessna 182 Skylane that lost communication with flight control at the airport, the local Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Pilot and plane have been recovered. pic.twitter.com/298dt5UeMR — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) October 2, 2020