Pinnacles National Park caves vandalized by graffiti

A Pinnacles employee uses machinery to remove graffiti from the Balconies Caves. (NPS / Paul G. Johnson). On the right, a view of Balconies Cave is seen in an undated photo. (Joseph Negreann/ National Parks Service)

A famous cave system at Pinnacles National Park in central California remains closed for removal of extensive graffiti damage.

Officials had expected to reopen the Balconies Caves last Friday but extended the closure to Nov. 10, the park said in a Facebook posting.

“This act of vandalism also provides us all an opportunity to reflect on how we care for our public lands,” the park said. “Graffiti that took a couple of minutes to spray will take well over 100 personnel hours and 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of equipment to remove.”