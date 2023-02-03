A man is held on $100,000 bond after authorities say he pepper sprayed and robbed a pizza deliver man in Ventura County.

The robbery happened the evening of Jan. 30 when a Camarillo-based pizza restaurant received an order for deliver to the 800 block of Rosewood Avenue.

Around 6:30 p.m., the delivery driver arrived at the location with the food when he was confronted by the suspect, authorities said.

“The suspect pepper sprayed the victim, stole the food order, and fled the scene,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “The victim chased after the suspect until he was overwhelmed by the effects of the pepper spray.”

The victim provided authorities with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The next morning, deputies from the Camarillo Police Station responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle where they arrested Cyrus Moore on drug charges. Authorities say Moore also had pepper spray in his vehicle which they later connected to the robbery.

He was booked on a robbery charge on Feb. 1.

The delivery driver was not seriously hurt.