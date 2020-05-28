Placer County to petition state to reopen gyms, nail salons and entertainment venues

Placer County resident Jerry O’Brien holds a sign as he joins other demonstrators in a rally protesting California’s stay-at-home order on May 22, 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

As wide swaths of California more fully enter the second phase of the state’s reopening plan, officials in Placer County are pushing to go even further.

The Board of Supervisors for the county, located northeast of Sacramento, voted unanimously Tuesday to petition the state for permission to move into Stage 3 — which would allow gyms, nail salons and entertainment venues to reopen, with modifications.

The county is also seeking to restart youth sports and other programs.

With the summer tourist season just around the corner — a key concern in the eastern part of the county, which borders Lake Tahoe — supervisors also are asking for “specific flexibility to reopen for tourism no later than June 1, and for the state to provide reopening guidance for the industry,” according to a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.