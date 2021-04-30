Placerville is keeping nickname ‘Hangtown’ after removing noose from its logo

A dummy named George hangs from a historical spot in Placerville, Calif. City officials recently voted to affirm the historical significance of its nickname “Hangtown” — a reference to a controversial form of justice meted out during the Gold Rush days. (Hailey Branson-Potts / Los Angeles Times)

Two weeks after Placerville opted to nix a noose depicted on its city logo, officials affirmed that the area’s Gold Rush-era name, “Hangtown,” won’t be going anywhere.

City Council members voted unanimously to recognize that “Old Hangtown” and “Old Dry Diggins,” another moniker tied to the majority-white town’s mining past, are historically significant.

The decision arrives amid continuing acrimony over how to present the area’s Wild West origins. Three nooses were recently found hanging in the city, including two that weren’t removed because they were on private property and did not rise to the level of a crime, according to Placerville police.

Mayor Dennis Thomas said he and Councilman Michael Saragosa brought the item forward this week in light of confusion after the unanimous vote on April 13 to scrub the noose from the town’s logo, the result of a debate that took off in the wake of social justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

