With another summer heatwave in the forecast, many Southern California residents will be looking for ways to cool off and beat the intense heat.
In addition to the beaches, the county has many public cooling center locations to help shield residents from the summer sun.
Here is a roundup of public cooling centers in the southland
Los Angeles County
- Glendora Public Library
- Clifton Brakensiek Library
- Van Nuys Branch Library
- Leon H. Washington Jr. Memorial Branch Library
- Vassie D. Wright Memorial Branch Library
- Lincoln Heights Branch Library
- Palisades Branch Library
- Panorama City Branch Library
- Roy Campanella Park
- George Lane Park
Riverside County
- Anza Valley Community Library
- Banning Senior Center
- Colorado River Senior Center in
- Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency
- Coachella Senior Center
- Home Gardens Library
- Desert Hot Springs Library
- Salvation Army
- Glen Avon Library
- Mead Valley Library
A full list of cooling centers across California can be found here.