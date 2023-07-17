With another summer heatwave in the forecast, many Southern California residents will be looking for ways to cool off and beat the intense heat.

In addition to the beaches, the county has many public cooling center locations to help shield residents from the summer sun.

Here is a roundup of public cooling centers in the southland

Los Angeles County

Glendora Public Library

Clifton Brakensiek Library

Van Nuys Branch Library

Leon H. Washington Jr. Memorial Branch Library

Vassie D. Wright Memorial Branch Library

Lincoln Heights Branch Library

Palisades Branch Library

Panorama City Branch Library

Roy Campanella Park

George Lane Park

Riverside County

Anza Valley Community Library

Banning Senior Center

Colorado River Senior Center in

Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency

Coachella Senior Center

Home Gardens Library

Desert Hot Springs Library

Salvation Army

Glen Avon Library

Mead Valley Library

A full list of cooling centers across California can be found here.