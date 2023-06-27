With the summer’s first heat wave on the horizon, many Californians will be looking for ways to cool off and beat the intense heat. (Unsplash)

With the summer’s first heat wave in the forecast, many Los Angeles County residents will be looking for ways to cool off and beat the intense heat.

In addition to the beaches, the county has many public swimming pool locations to help shield residents from the summer sun.

Here is a roundup of public swimming pools in Southern California:

This five-acre beach house is open and completely free to the public. In addition to the pool, guests can enjoy a splash pad area, and a playground area, and will have access to Santa Monica State Beach.

The aquatics center offers pools for both recreational and competitive swimming. Guests can also take advantage of water fitness classes or sign up for swimming lessons.

The center is open Monday – Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 pm, Saturdays from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Santa Monica swim center is open throughout the summer for recreational swimming and also offers swim classes, training programs and water aerobics classes.

The recreation center has multiple diving boards, a spiral water slide and a perimeter of semi-shaded benches for those who prefer not to get wet.

Entry into the center is $4 for adults and $1 for children 17 years old or younger and people with disabilities.

The free community center has a splash pad and pool area that’s available to the public. Aside from swimming, visitors can also enjoy the skate parks, and barbecue areas, or sign up for a summer program.

Aside from these locations, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Department will also open public pools at select L.A. County parks.