Is there such a thing as a low cost of living in the state of California?

Compared to other parts of the country, not so much. However, there are places in the Golden State far from the coast, cities and suburbs that are considered to be reasonably priced.

Researchers at Niche, a popular ranking and review site, crunched the numbers to complete a comprehensive assessment of the affordability across California.

Factors that were taken into consideration, according to Niche, include a location’s housing, food, and fuel costs, as well as the median tax rates. This was calculated in an attempt to measure the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.

More on the methodology can be found here.

The results are in and Niche has released its 2023 Places with the Lowest Cost of Living in California list for all to see. Here’s what these researchers considered to be the top 50 places in the Golden State with the lowest cost of living.

For those looking to ease the financial strain of California living, you may want to consider relocating to one of these areas.

KTLA’s sister station KSWB reports.