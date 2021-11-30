Police: 2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13, arrested in carjacking of NorCal pizza delivery driver

Two children, ages 12 and 13, were arrested over the weekend in connection with a San Leandro carjacking, police said.

The case started the day after Thanksgiving, when the victim of the carjacking was delivering a pizza. Four suspects, one of whom was armed, “forcefully removed” him from his vehicle, took his keys and sped away, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, a patrol officer spotted several occupants inside the stolen vehicle near a Walmart a few miles away in the city south of Oakland. When the occupants entered the store, the patrol officer summoned additional officers to the scene.

Moments later, the group exited the store and police arrested two juveniles in connection with the carjacking. The others in the group, all juveniles, were released to their families, authorities said.

