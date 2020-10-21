Police arrest man in assault on Trump supporter at San Francisco free speech rally

A tooth dangles from free speech rally organizer Philip Anderson’s mouth after he was attacked by a counter-protester on Oct. 17, 2020. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

San Francisco police say they made an arrest in the weekend assault of a Trump supporter and free speech rally organizer who lost two front teeth.

San Francisco police said they arrested 35-year-old Adroa Anderson of Watsonville in Oakland on Sunday.

He was booked into the San Francisco jail on charges of mayhem with a hate crime enhancement.

The attack occurred Saturday afternoon during a free speech rally at the city’s United Nations Plaza, according to police.

The organizer of the event, Philip Anderson of Team Save America, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely.

He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him “for no reason.”

It was not immediately known if Adroa Anderson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.