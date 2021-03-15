Police break up massive student block party at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is seen in an undated photo from the university’s Facebook page.

A rowdy block party among hundreds of students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is under investigation after police were called to break up the large social gathering.

Despite state, county and university health guidelines to limit gatherings during the pandemic, a slew of students celebrated at a “St. Fratty’s Day” party early Saturday.

Images from social media show hordes of students — many clad in green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and most not wearing masks — congregating and drinking in a San Luis Obispo residential neighborhood, the San Luis Obispo Tribune first reported.

Calls about the party lighted up the switchboard at the San Luis Obispo Police Department shortly after 7 a.m., Sgt. Bryan Treanor said.

