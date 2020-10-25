Police capture runaway pig at Clovis high school

Officers had to capture a runaway pig that was loose on a high school campus in Fresno County Saturday.

“Instead of going to the market, staying home, or eating roast beef, this little piggy went to school,” the Clovis Police Department joked.

Police and animal services officers were called to Buchanan High School, where they eventually managed to catch the black and white runaway pig.

“We’re happy to report the piggy is doing just fine and in the care of Clovis Animal Services,” police said. “In all seriousness, if you happen to be missing a little piggy, please contact Animal Services at 324-2450.”

It’s unclear where the pig came from and whether it was anybody’s missing pet.