Police chief’s wife killed in crash involving boat on San Diego County highway

A driver died Saturday after her car slammed into a boat that had fallen off a trailer as it was being towed on a state highway east of San Diego, officials said.

The motorist was identified as Jennifer Kathleen Nichols, 49, of Bonita. She was the wife of interim San Diego Harbor Police Chief Kirk Nichols, who was a passenger in the car and suffered minor injuries.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. on California 94 in Jamul.

The California Highway Patrol said Robert Keith Thomas, 28, was driving a 2000 Mazda B3000 truck pulling a boat on a trailer when the boat detached from the trailer as he turned onto the highway from a side road.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.