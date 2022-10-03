Police in Stockton now say two more shootings are believed to connected to the ongoing investigation of five related killings in the city. One of the shootings, however, happened in Oakland.

The new information indicates the killings may stretch back to April 2021 and are possibly no longer contained to just Stockton.

Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around 4:18 a.m in Oakland.

The other shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on April 16, 2021, when a Black woman was shot near Park and Union streets in Stockton. She survived her injuries, according to police.

Police have not said how they connected the two shootings to the others.

With the additional shootings, the number of Hispanic victims increased to five. The other two shooting victims were a Black woman and a white man. Police have said they do not believe the shootings are hate crimes.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said there is a person of interest they think can shed some light on at least one of the killings in the city. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could be a witness or a suspect.

A person of interest in Stockton Police’s investigation. (Photo from Stockton Police)

McFadden said investigators identified the person after scrubbing through hundreds of hours of video. He also said that despite all the hours of footage, no crime, or even anyone with a gun, has been captured on video.

Coupled with the lack of witnesses due to the time and location of the killings, police said they do not know if one person or additional shooters are behind the “series of killings.”

Below are the locations of the five killings that took place in Stockton.

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane around 9:39 p.m.

Aug. 30: 800 block of East Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: 4400 block of Manchester Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: 900 block Porter Avenue around 1:51 a.m.

Police ask anyone who lives near those areas to check their doorbell and security cameras for potential evidence that could lead to a break in the case.

Stockton police say any surveillance video be submitted online.

A tip line was created for anyone with information. The number is 209-937-8167. Information can also be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.