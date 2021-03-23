Police respond to reports of gun at Yountville veterans home in Napa County

Police in Napa County responded Tuesday to a report of a woman with a shotgun at a veterans home Tuesday, but said there were no reports of any shots fired.

“CHP and multiple allied agencies immediately responded and are currently conducting an extensive search via ground and air in an attempt to locate the possible subject,” California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Fran Clader said in a statement. “There have been no reports of any shots fired or any additional reports of the subject.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team had arrived at the site in Napa, and California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene, Sheriff’s Sgt. John Hallman told the Press-Democrat of Santa Rosa.

According to the California Department of Veterans Affairs, it is the largest veterans’ home in the U.S. and home to some 1,000 aged or disabled veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.

CalVet did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

Police sent out an alert at 8:20 a.m. warning people to avoid the area of the veterans home.

In 2018, a vet killed three staff members at a treatment facility on the grounds of the home.