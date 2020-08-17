Political battles, confusion reign in Kern County, one of worst U.S. coronavirus hot spots

Farmworkers Alma Guedea, left, and Armando Bravo pack up freshly harvested grapes on Thursday in Delano, Calif.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Kern County has become one of the worst coronavirus hot spots in the nation, with infections spreading rapidly through food processing plants, agricultural communities and other places in Bakersfield and small rural towns.

But the response to the crisis has been hampered by growing battles between state and local officials, with Kern County leaders complaining that they have been stymied by mixed messages and bureaucratic red tape.

The state has done a poor job clarifying who is supposed to enforce state-mandated restrictions on businesses and community gatherings, and has sent confusing — and sometimes contradictory — guidance from multiple agencies responding to the crisis, said Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine.

“We spend a lot of our time interpreting and seeking clarification,” Constantine said.

