Poll: Californians back proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test at work, other venues

Fans watch as Dodgers second baseman Zach McKinstry takes a tumble while vainly chasing a foul ball during a game against the Washington Nationals on April 9 at Dodger Stadium. A statewide survey that found the majority of Californians are in support of allowing entertainment venues to require vaccine verification of its patrons.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

As California’s businesses reopen, a majority of state residents are in support of allowing entertainment venues require proof that their patrons are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19, and for some employers to require vaccinations of workers, according to a statewide poll conducted by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies that was funded in part by The Times.

The survey of registered voters provides a snapshot of residents’ attitudes on COVID vaccination verification issues about a month after officials announced reopening rules for indoor live events that allowed some businesses to demand vaccine “passports.”

But poll data also highlights a big partisan split and uncertainty intertwined with every new phase of the pandemic recovery.

“The findings show that even at this later stage, politics powerfully shapes the way that Californians think about vaccination and the reopening of society,” said G. Cristina Mora, co-director of the Berkeley institute.

