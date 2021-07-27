Poll: Newsom faces challenge among likely voters in CA recall election; Elder leads GOP field

California Governor Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found that among the dozens of candidates in the running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder leads the race, with many voters still undecided.

The poll found that 47% of likely California voters supported recalling the Democratic governor, compared with 50% who opposed removing Newsom from office — a difference just shy of the survey’s margin of error.

Forty percent of likely voters remain undecided on a replacement candidate, providing ample opportunity for other gubernatorial hopefuls to rise in the ranks before the Sept. 14 special election.

When asked to pick their first choice among the candidates hoping to take the helm as California’s next governor, 18% of likely voters preferred Elder.

