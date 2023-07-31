Promotional images from Fairplex promotion the venue’s new Halloween event: Fearplex presents LIGHTS OUT. (Fairplex)

A popular event venue in Pomona will experience a ghoulish transformation this fall, as Fairplex hosts a new interactive Halloween event.

Fairplex will become Fearplex and the home of the Los Angeles County Fair will welcome visitors to test their mettle in a brand new event taking place on weekends through October.

Fearplex Presents LIGHTS OUT will offer guests the opportunity to brave terrifying mazes and graveyards where the dead will rise and the county fair will transform into a “gory carnival of carnage.”

“It is time we put our scare on,” said Walter Marquez, Fairplex’s President and CEO. “Fairplex’s 100-year-old grounds are the perfect setting for a Halloween season event like this.”

LIGHTS OUT will feature a zombie-themed maze, a carnival maze filled with clowns and “circus freaks” and a black-light experience that organizers say will “have you running for cover.”

Brave souls can also venture into an interactive wax museum or take a stroll through the graveyard. There will also be an area for gamers who want to relive some of the world’s most terrifying horror videogames.

If you’re interested in checking it out, but don’t have the guts to try some of the more frightening activities, the event will also feature themed food, vendors and other attractions.

The haunts will take place beginning Oct. 6 on weekends, with additional offering in the days leading up to Halloween.

Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $27 to $33.

Marquez said the venue is ready to cash in on the multi-million dollar haunted house industry, while offering residents a chance to try something new at the popular complex.

“We have a built-in infrastructure that can support an eerie narrative. Plus, I think people are always looking for new experiences to try,” Marquez said.

For more information, click here.