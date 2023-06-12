A popular organic food brand that sells well-known items in the frozen food section of your local grocery story is gearing up to bring its signature entree items to a drive-thru near you.

Amy’s Drive Thru, a business venture from California-based Amy’s Kitchen organic food brand, will be opening a new location in Thousand Oaks this week. It’s the first of the company’s drive-thru locations to set up shop in Southern California.

The new quick service restaurant will offer organic vegetarian food out of an “eco-friendly” facility.

The restaurant will offer some favorite fast food items, including burgers, fries, milkshakes, burritos, enchiladas and soups — all organic, plant-based and made-to-order.

The company has already launched four locations in Northern California, but it says the Thousand Oaks expansion has long been in the works.

“Since we started Amy’s Drive Thru in 2015, Southern California has been on our radar,” said co-founder Andy Berliner in a news release. “Our passion is making great-tasting organic fast food convenient and accessible, and the Thousand Oaks community couldn’t be a more natural fit.”

The new Thousand Oaks restaurant is located at 400 N. Moorpark Rd.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 guests at Thursday’s grand opening will receive a free t-shirt. The restaurant will also have other giveaways throughout opening weekend.