Power shut-offs begin in parts of Northern California to prevent fires

In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker walks in front of a truck in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,File)

Power has been shut off in wind-prone parts of Northern California to prevent sparking wires from igniting new wildfires during a new round of gusty, dry weather.

Pacific Gas & Electric’s online map of public safety power shutoffs shows large clusters of outages in the northern Sacramento Valley and the northern Sierra Nevada foothills and a few elsewhere early Thursday.

The utility had said it would begin shutoffs at 8 p.m. Wednesday in targeted areas of 15 counties, affecting about 37,000 customers.

Shutoffs are expected to last into Friday. Most of the huge wildfires that have scorched California this year have been fully or significantly contained.