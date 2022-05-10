The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s energy grid, warned that over a million addresses across the state can experience power shutoffs this summer.
Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.
by: Courtney Friel
Posted:
Updated:
The California Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s energy grid, warned that over a million addresses across the state can experience power shutoffs this summer.
Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.